Kenneth Wayne Battles, 82, went to be with his Lord on June 12, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1938 to Melvin Battles and Lois Patrick in Three Rivers, TX. Kenneth married Royce Pool on August 3, 1956, and they had many wonderful years together with their family. When he was 8 years old, Kenneth's family moved from Three Rivers, Texas to McAlester, where he lived until he made Antlers his home in 1953. Kenneth was a young adult Sunday School teacher and an ordained deacon in the First Baptist Church of Antlers. He entered the pipeline union at the age of 15 and worked summers as a welder's helper until he started welding at the age of 23. Some of his favorite memories were working in Iraq and Africa. Kenneth enjoyed passing the time by making piggy banks from old freon tanks and working his ranch. He is preceded in death by his father: Melvin Battles; his mother: Lois (Patrick Battles) Shilling; and brother: John Battles. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife: Royce Battles of the home; children: Tammy Battles Collins and husband Eddie of Ada, Oklahoma, Chuck Battles and wife JoAnne of Antlers, Oklahoma, and Tony Battles and wife Martha of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; brother: Doyle Battles and wife Linda of Antlers; grandchildren: Lindsay Collins Kearney and husband James of Ada, Chad Collins and wife Shawn of Ada, Derek Collins and wife Rachael of Ada, Jake Collins of Ada, Chuck Battles Jr. and wife Mykee of Broken Bow, Kristen Johnson and husband Bear of Frogville, Meghann Tilford and husband Shaun of Norman, Travis Williams and wife Kaitlin of Antlers, Justin Battles and wife DaNae of Mustang, Ryan Battles and wife Whitney of Ozark, AR., and Vance Victor of Tulsa; 26 great-grandchildren; as well as many other cherished friends and family members. Services for Kenneth were held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2 PM at the First Baptist Church of Antlers with Pastor Bear Johnson and Reverend Aaron Reed officiating. Visitation took place on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 6PM to 8PM at the First Baptist Church. Pallbearers included: Chad Collins, Derek Collins, Jake Collins, Chuck Battles Jr., Travis Williams, Justin Battles, Ryan Battles and Vance Victor. Honorary Pallbearers included: the First Baptist Church Deacons. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.



