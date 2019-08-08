Home

Serenity Funeral Service
202 East Main Street
Antlers, OK 74523
580-271-7044
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Service
202 East Main Street
Antlers, OK 74523
Laura Mae (Riley) Harralson


1977 - 2019
Laura Mae (Riley) Harralson Obituary
Laura Mae (Riley) Harralson, age 42, passed from this life August 5, 2019 in Antlers. She was born September 14, 1977, to Roy L. and Twyla (Hart) Riley in Joplin, MO. She enjoyed painting signs, and gardening. She loved fishing, going to thrift stores, yard sales and bargain shopping, most of all she cherished spending time with family and friends. Laura was preceded in death by her father: Roy L. Riley, and son: Riley Harralson. She is survived by her daughters: Bailey Mae Harralson of Antlers, and Brooklyn Harralson of Antlers; brother: Roy Riley Jr. of TX; grandchildren Baxton and Miguel Riley of Bromide; mother: Twyla Riley of Antlers; grandmother: Dorothy Riley of Stillwater; along with many other relatives and a host of friends. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers. Services are entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers.
Published in The Antlers American on Aug. 8, 2019
