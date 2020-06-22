Lowell Rayford Burgess, Sr. of Union, MO, formerly of Antlers, departed this life in Union on June 12, 2020, having reached the age of 95. Lowell was born in Antlers, on March 18, 1925, son of Henry Lathan Burgess, known to many as Lathan, and Emerine Venice Burgess nee Manasco, known to most as Venice. On April 14, 1945 he was united in marriage to Noveline Laverne Martin and four children came to bless this union. Lowell is survived by his wife, Noveline Burgess of Union, MO, formerly Antlers; by two sons, Terry Burgess and wife, Kathleen, of Antlers and David Burgess and wife, Alberta, of Vinita; by his daughter, Dr. VeAnn Tilson and husband, Pastor Dr. Jay, of Union, MO; by one brother, Coy Burgess and wife, Joyce, of Antlers; by his daughter-in-law, Karen Burgess of Antlers; by his former daughter-in-law, Sheila Burgess of Melissa, TX; by eleven grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great, great-great and great-great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Venice Burgess; by one son, Lowell Burgess, Jr., known to many as Ray; by two brothers, Leon Burgess and Donald Burgess, and by his sister, Alta Fullingim. Lowell was a Christian and long tine member of Antlers Free Will Baptist Church in Antlers, where he served as a church deacon for about sixty years. He had also been a member of Hall Free Will Baptist Church and served as a Deacon of that church as well. He was currently attending Christ Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. He was proud to have served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He served in the Pacific Theatre during the war and spent a lot of his tour duty on Okinawa Iwo Jima During his working career he owned and operated Napa Auto Parts in Antlers for about twenty years. He was also a cattle rancher and farmer and enjoyed caring for his livestock and keeping up his property. He was a very talented man that could fix or do just about anything. He often said he received a degree in "Southern Engineering". He could add, subtract, multiply and divide in his head faster than most people can use a calculator. Wood working was another of his hobbies and he was happy to have made beautiful cedar chests for his daughter, daughters-in-law and granddaughters. He also enjoyed playing dominoes and spending time with family and friends. Lowell was a kind and gentle man that loved caring for his family and the love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever live in their hearts. Funeral services were held at 6:00 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Christ Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in St. Clair, MO with the Rev. Jay Tilson officiating, assisted by Mark Richardson. Interment was held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hall Cemetery in Antlers, OK. Memorials may be made to Antlers Freewill Baptist Church in Antlers. The family entrusted the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, MO, and Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, OK.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store