Mary Ellen Looney, born October 20, 1933 in Oklahoma City, left this life for eternal life on December 22, 2019, at the age of 86 in Richardson, TX., surrounded by her family. Mary was born to Edgar and Esther Kiphart and was raised in Oklahoma along with her brother and four sisters. She married Vurles C. Looney and became a Marine wife and mother of five children. Mary worked as a nurse for over 25 years, doing what she loved helping others. She and Vurles moved to Antlers, his childhood home, after they both retired. They became very active in First Baptist Church Antlers, including Mary helping set up and run a county food bank, still in operation. Mary is proceeded in death by her parents, four siblings, her husband, two sons, Kenneth and John Michael Looney, her daughter Catherine Hamilton, and her grandson James Hamilton. Mary is survived by her son Darrell Looney and daughter Carol Looney along with six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Memorial services and burial will take place in Antlers on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Antlers First Baptist Church with Pastor Aaron Reed officiating, located at 208 NE B Street; with burial to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Antlers City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Distinctive Life Funerals of Plano, TX.
Published in The Antlers American on Jan. 9, 2020