Mary Katherine Waller, 79, a longtime Atoka County, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Stringtown. She was born on Saturday, April 5, 1941, to Sam Houston and Lola Lee (Coleman) Taylor, in Carthage, TX. Mary married Orville Waller on Thursday, May 26th, 1966 in Atoka. They celebrated 35 years of marriage before his passing on October 23, 2001. She worked for Bud Sutton for many years and then became a care giver until her retirement in 2017. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church of Stringtown. She enjoyed her flowers, watching Food Network, GAC, The Voice, listening to Vince Gill, her dog Sassy and mostly gardening, tomatoes, and squash. Mary was preceded in death by her Parents: Sam Houston and Lola Taylor; Husband: Orville Waller; Sons: Rickie Taylor and Billy Bob Baker; Grandson: Derrick Taylor; Brothers: Ed Taylor and Johnnie Taylor and Son-In-Law: Donald Rowan. She is survived by her Daughters: Diane Staneart and husband John, Lawana Hamrick and husband Ted, Tammie "Rio" Waller and wife Naomi, and Kimber Rowan; Grandchildren: Cody and wife Melissa, Tory and wife Nancy, Cory and wife Kim, Glen and wife Yolanda, Dalton, Katie, Shawna, Liz; Great Grandchildren: Tyler, Dillan, Kaylee, Yori, Khaleesi, Declan, Mya; Sister: Betty Sue Baxter; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Services for Mary were held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Darwin Cemetery with Bro Joey Lansdale and Dony Day officiating. Interment followed. Casket-bearers were: Grandsons - Cody, Tory, Cory, Glen, Dalton, and Tommy Day. Honorary Casket-bearers were: Harvey Arnold, Alene Arnold, Velma Griffin, Monk Penner, Anthony Boling, and Barbara Potts. Condolences may be sent to the family by email to: browns@atoka.net. Please reference the name of the deceased in your correspondence. Services were under the direction of Brown's Funeral Service of Atoka.
Published in The Antlers American from Jun. 22 to Jul. 13, 2020.