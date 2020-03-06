Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Service
202 East Main Street
Antlers, OK 74523
580-271-7044
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Kay Underwood


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa Kay Underwood Obituary
Melissa Kay Underwood, 54, passed from this life February 28, 2020, in Hugo. She was born July 5, 1965, in Hugo to Victor and Evelyn Faye (Forwoodson) Underwood. She enjoyed coloring, shopping and playing slots at the casino. Melissa liked to spend time with friends and family. She was so proud to be a "Grammy." Above all else, she loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. Melissa is preceded in death by her mother: Evelyn Faye Underwood; uncle: James Underwood; grandparents: Victor L. Underwood Sr. and Lila Underwood; and great grandparents: Kennedy and Lula Underwood(who were some of the originals enrolled in the Choctaw roll). She leaves behind her father: Victor Underwood of Antlers; daughters: Victoria Underwood of Hugo, and Jessica Underwood and wife Amanda of Hugo; brothers: Stephen Underwood and wife Kathy of McKinney, TX, Phillip Underwood and wife Kimberly of Texas and Kennedy Underwood and wife Marni of Nederland, TX; grandchildren: Arabella Underwood of Hugo, and Victor Eugene Underwood of Arkansas; as well as many other relatives and a host of friends. Graveside services for Melissa Kay Underwood will be held 2PM Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hall Cemetery. Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -