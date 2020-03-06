|
Melissa Kay Underwood, 54, passed from this life February 28, 2020, in Hugo. She was born July 5, 1965, in Hugo to Victor and Evelyn Faye (Forwoodson) Underwood. She enjoyed coloring, shopping and playing slots at the casino. Melissa liked to spend time with friends and family. She was so proud to be a "Grammy." Above all else, she loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. Melissa is preceded in death by her mother: Evelyn Faye Underwood; uncle: James Underwood; grandparents: Victor L. Underwood Sr. and Lila Underwood; and great grandparents: Kennedy and Lula Underwood(who were some of the originals enrolled in the Choctaw roll). She leaves behind her father: Victor Underwood of Antlers; daughters: Victoria Underwood of Hugo, and Jessica Underwood and wife Amanda of Hugo; brothers: Stephen Underwood and wife Kathy of McKinney, TX, Phillip Underwood and wife Kimberly of Texas and Kennedy Underwood and wife Marni of Nederland, TX; grandchildren: Arabella Underwood of Hugo, and Victor Eugene Underwood of Arkansas; as well as many other relatives and a host of friends. Graveside services for Melissa Kay Underwood will be held 2PM Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hall Cemetery. Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Mar. 5, 2020