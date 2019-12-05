|
|
Mike Wingfield passed from this life on November 26, 2019 in Antlers, Oklahoma. Mike was born Micheal Wingfield in Muskogee, Oklahoma on December 21, 1939 to Kathryan and Harry Wingfield, Jr. In 1950, the family moved to Claremore, Oklahoma where Mike graduated from Claremore High School in 1957. He then attended Oklahoma State University where he received a BS in Civil Engineering in 1965. Following graduation, Mike was employed by the Oklahoma Highway Department and worked in the Tulsa division for several years. He married Kathy McGlasson on February 4, 1967 and they continued living in Tulsa until 1969 when they moved to Antlers. He received a professional Engineering license in 1969. In 1988, he retired from the Highway Department and went into business for himself, forming Wingfield Consulting and Engineering, specializing in contract staking and bridge inspection. Eventually, he sold his business and retired again. Mike was a member of the Antlers Masonic Lodge and the First United Methodist Church of Antlers. Some of his fondest memories were of the time he spent coaching 5th and 6th grade football and later little league baseball and softball. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and playing poker or bridge. Mike is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Kathryan Wingfield and his brother Harry Wingfield III. He is survived by his wife Kathy of the home, his son David Wingfield of Oklahoma City, daughter Sarah Garrett of Denison, Texas, and granddaughter Victoria Hampton, along with many other relatives. Memorial services for Mike will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2PM at First United Methodist Church of Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Dec. 5, 2019