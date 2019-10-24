|
Nancy Brown, 83, of Antlers, passed from this life October 11, 2019, in Antlers while surrounded by her family. Nancy was born January 25, 1936 in Antlers to Calvin C. & Fay (Burnham) Pyle. She enjoyed reading, cooking, she was very kind and compassionate and volunteered her time at the battered woman's shelter and sitting with hospice patients. She was of the Assembly of God faith. She is preceded in death by her parents Calvin C. & Fay Pyle, sisters Bonita Burgess, Vivian Mumford and Lavina McAllester, brothers Calvin Pyle, Alvin Pyle and Carlton Pyle. Nancy leaves behind a loving family that includes her children James & Rita Moon of Antlers, Sheryl & Bill Hanson of Morris, Mike & Karen Moon of Antlers, Cindy & Bruce McKee of Hugo and Steve Moon of Paris, TX, 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and a sister Fannie Roberts of Nampa, Idaho. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Cremation service provided by Burkhart Funeral Service of Antlers. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the guestbook or send private condolences online at www.burkhartfuneralservice.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burkhart Funeral Service in Antlers.
Published in The Antlers American on Oct. 24, 2019