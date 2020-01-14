Home

Nelda Kathryn (Dewbery) Henry


1940 - 2020
Nelda Kathryn (Dewbery) Henry Obituary
Nelda Kathryn (Dewbery) Henry went to be with her Lord on January 7, 2020. She was born on September 17, 1940 to Oscar Alton Dewbery and Cora (Taylor) Dewbery in Bromide. Nelda was a hardworking perfectionist who spent her life providing for her family. She worked hard as both a waitress and a seamstress in a sewing factory. Nelda enjoyed dancing, watching game shows, and most of all, being with her beloved family. Nelda's positive outlook on life and her ability to find the joy in all things never wavered, even on the worst days. She could always find a laugh in any situation. She was preceded in death by her parents: Oscar Alton Dewbery and Cora (Taylor) Dewbery; her brothers: Robert, Thurman, Lester, Arthur, and Victor Dewbery; and a sister: Annette Nichols. Nelda is survived by her children: Kelli Phillips, Angela Behrens, and Ginger Jester and husband Brad; brother: Jessie Dewbery; sisters Janette Wilson and Zelda Pate; grandchildren: Wesley Jester, Trevor Jester, Bryson Dunn, Kourtney Behrens, Tanner Behrens, Laci Kay Caviness, James Daniel Phillips, and Mikayla Gilbert; and great-grandchildren: Colton Rigby, Casen Jester, Cannen Jester, Blaine Reese, Taylynn Jester, Ellie Mae Caviness, Layla Rose Caviness, Hayzyle Caviness, Tyus Gilbert, Wilby Roberts, Jackson Roberts, Tyner Roberts, Londyn Behrens, Paxton Behrens, and Parks Behrens. Services for Nelda were held at 1PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma. Services were under the direction of Serenity Funeral Service.
Published in The Antlers American on Jan. 16, 2020
