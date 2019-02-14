|
|
Noah Junior "BB" Owens passed from this life on February 10, 2019. He was born to Berry Bud Owens and Christal Neomi (Cross) Owens on October 19, 1943 in Farris. Noah enjoyed reading western books, especially Louis L'Amour. He also liked to spend his time playing dominoes and visiting with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents: Berry Bud and Christal Neomi Owens, his wife: Shirley Owens, and brother: James Owens. Noah is survived by his sons: Brad Owens and wife Jessica of Antlers, and Scott Owens and wife Jamie of Tahlequah; brothers: Donald Owens of Farris, and Lloyd Owens and wife Kathy of Darwin; sister-in-law: DeeDee Owens of Farris; and his four grandchildren: Tiffany, Bailee, Corbin Wade, and Conner Berry. Cremation services were entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Antlers American on Feb. 14, 2019