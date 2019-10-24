|
Patsy Ruth Simpson, 89, of Antlers, passed from this life October 18, 2019. Patsy was born in Carmine, TX, on December 16, 1929 to W.B. & Dorothy Sydell (Weyland) Blackburn. Patsy was a very compassionate and caring person so it was only fitting that she attended nursing school and worked all of her life as an RN. She enjoyed life every day and found pleasure in the little things like rose bushes, old trucks and antiques. She loved gardening and animals of all kinds, she even raised show chickens and show pigeons and took them to the show every year. Patsy worked at the Pushmataha County Health Department from 1972-1992 an she would always do her best to put a smile on the face of everyone that she came in contact with. Patsy is preceded in death by her Parents W.B. Blackburn & Dorothy Sydell (Weyland) Blackburn Pate, and a sister Nancy Lee Kartous. She leaves behind a loving family that includes her siblings Nina Dean Robison of Carmine, TX, Ella Fay Carlile of Canton, TX, Waynell Anderson of Georgetown, TX, Wayne Blackburn, Jr. of Clayton, and Jerry Blackburn of Clayton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family Night was held from 6-8p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Burkhart Funeral Service of Antlers. Graveside services were held at 2p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Carmine Cemetery in Carmine, Texas. Interment followed under the direction of Burkhart Funeral Service of Antlers. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the guestbook or send private condolences online at www.burkhartfuneralservice.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burkhart Funeral Service in Antlers.
Published in The Antlers American on Oct. 24, 2019