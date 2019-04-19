|
Raymond Allen Wright, age 71, went to be with our Lord on April 10, 2019 in Hugo. He was born on May 13, 1947 in Brooklyn, CA to Robert Wright and Dorothy (Worrell) Wright. Raymond served in the Navy before receiving his PhD. He was of the Baptist faith and loved painting and writing. Raymond was a resident of Southeast Oklahoma for over 40 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Wright. Raymond is survived by his son: Jeremy Wright of WA; sisters: Cathy McIntosh of AZ, Stennett Shute of CA, and Linda Wright of CA; and friend Juanita Miller of Corrinne. Graveside services were held Friday, April 12 at 10:00 AM at Corrinne Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers.
Published in The Antlers American on Apr. 18, 2019