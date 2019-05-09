Raymond E. Lough, 83, passed from this life on May 2, 2019, in Antlers. He was born on August 29, 1935, in Tulsa to Raymond S. and DeVerne E. (Esbaugh) Lough. Raymond married Barbara Ann Trout on February 2, 1962, in Fort Smith, AR. Raymond Served in the U.S. Navy and obtained the rank of AE2. He was the Sr. Vice President at Farmers Exchange Bank. Raymond was a resident of Antlers for 48 years. He was an outdoors man and enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, and studying (continuing education). He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Antlers. He was part of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, York Rite Bodies, and the Lions Club. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife: Barbara Ann Lough; and parents: Raymond S. and DeVerne E. Lough. He is survived by his sons: Stuart S. Lough and wife Kristin of Broken Arrow, and Gregory K. Lough and wife Rachelle of Antlers; grandchildren: Anderson S. Lough and wife Natalia of Sand Springs, Miranda J. Lough of Antlers, and Kirby E. Lough of Broken Arrow; along with many other relatives and a host of friends. Special Recognition to Henry Watson, Julie Fodge, James Horton, Bob and Vickie Bouffleur, Tom and Virginia Jackson, Delilah Hobbs, and Nettie Mae Hedrick. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Antlers with Brent Franks officiating. In Lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159, Antlers, Oklahoma 74523. Services have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers. Published in The Antlers American on May 9, 2019