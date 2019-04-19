Ronald Lynn Reiss was born on August 17, 1946 in Gardena, California, to Walter and Euna Mae (Teague ) Reiss. He passed away April 12, 2019 in his residence in Cement, Oklahoma. In 1964, Ronald graduated high school in Gardena, California where he then continued his education at UCLA. Ronald married Connie Robbins Blair on June 3, 1989 in Cement, Oklahoma and together they had one daughter, Beverly. He was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church of Anadarko, Oklahoma. He had many hobbies but some of his favorites included: trains, model railroading, and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife, Connie, of the home, one daughter, Beverly Bulin and husband Gerald of Anadarko, Oklahoma, two grandchildren, Alex Bulin of Norman, Oklahoma and Blair Bulin of Woodward, Oklahoma and numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Euna Mae Reiss and one sister, Carolyn Reiss. Graveside: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, A.L. Stephens Cemetery, Clayton, Oklahoma. Viewing: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 15, 2019, Ray & Martha's Funeral Home, Anadarko, Oklahoma. Under the direction of Ray & Martha's Funeral Home, Anadarko, Oklahoma. Published in The Antlers American on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary