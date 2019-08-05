|
|
Ruth Lynch, 93, passed from this life Friday July 26, 2019, in Antlers. She was born November 16, 1925, to Charlie and Alice (Steel) Jennings. She enjoyed trying to win toys out of the claw machines, fishing with her husband and gardening her flowers. Ruth really delighted in listening to Nathan talk about his drawings and above all else she loved spending time with her family. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband: Buck Lynch; father: Charlie Jennings; mother: Alice (Steel) Jennings; daughters: Marilyn Johnson and Shirley Davis; daughter-in-law: Phyllis Lynch; grandson: Billy Don Maynard; her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter: Patty Maynard and husband William of Atoka; son: Terry Lynch of Ada; grandchildren: Nathan Maynard, Justin Maynard, Kevin Lynch, Kelly Lynch, Terry Lynch Jr., Stephanie Lynch, Laurie Brooks, Cindy Brooks, Marie Brooks, Tommy Rudder, Tiffany Smith, Stormy Johnson, Brittany Johnson; many great grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends. Services for Ruth will be held 10 AM Tuesday July 30, 2019 at the Serenity Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery. Funeral services are entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers.
Published in The Antlers American on Aug. 1, 2019