Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Service
202 East Main Street
Antlers, OK 74523
580-271-7044
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth (Jennings) Lynch


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth (Jennings) Lynch Obituary
Ruth Lynch, 93, passed from this life Friday July 26, 2019, in Antlers. She was born November 16, 1925, to Charlie and Alice (Steel) Jennings. She enjoyed trying to win toys out of the claw machines, fishing with her husband and gardening her flowers. Ruth really delighted in listening to Nathan talk about his drawings and above all else she loved spending time with her family. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband: Buck Lynch; father: Charlie Jennings; mother: Alice (Steel) Jennings; daughters: Marilyn Johnson and Shirley Davis; daughter-in-law: Phyllis Lynch; grandson: Billy Don Maynard; her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter: Patty Maynard and husband William of Atoka; son: Terry Lynch of Ada; grandchildren: Nathan Maynard, Justin Maynard, Kevin Lynch, Kelly Lynch, Terry Lynch Jr., Stephanie Lynch, Laurie Brooks, Cindy Brooks, Marie Brooks, Tommy Rudder, Tiffany Smith, Stormy Johnson, Brittany Johnson; many great grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends. Services for Ruth will be held 10 AM Tuesday July 30, 2019 at the Serenity Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery. Funeral services are entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers.
Published in The Antlers American on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now