Sally Ann (Reed) Wilkins


1956 - 2019
Sally Ann (Reed) Wilkins Obituary
Sally Ann (Reed) Wilkins was a ling time residence of Antlers. Sally was born October 25, 1956 to Vernon Ray and Gladys Claudine (Brinkley) Read in Fort Chaffee, AR. She passed away from this life in Sherman, TX, at the age of 62, on October 18, 2019. She was an artist and painter. She loved painting on old saw blades, cow heads, and cast iron skillets. Her passion was collecting antiques especially jewelry. Sally was known to be a dog lover. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Thomas Ray Wilkins; grandparents; Tilden Earl and Fannie Mae (Vipperman) Read, grandfather Marvin Omer Brinkley, grandmother Gladys Mae (Tapley) and husband Monrow Abercrombie, and nephew Jason Ryan DeVaney. Sally is survived by partner, Jack Davis of the home in Antlers, Two Sons; Kenneth "Kenny" Ryan Wilkins of Antlers and Ryan Davis of Oklahoma City; granddaughter Keylee Wilkins of Antlers, two grandson; Cordell Rosa of Antlers and Jaxson Davis-Riley of Oklahoma City. brother James Ray Read of Antlers; sister Brenda Sue (Read) and husband James "Jimmy" Ray McBride of Moyers; nephews Jacky Lee Noah of Mena, AR and Jeremy Read of Antlers; niece Ashley Read of Antlers; great niece Piper Carlile of Farris; great nephews; Avory and Aiden Noah of Mena, AR and Evan Martin of Hugo; and a host of family and friends. Upon Sally's request, there will not be a funeral service and her ashes will be sent back to her home.

Paid Obituary
Published in The Antlers American on Oct. 24, 2019
