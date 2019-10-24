|
|
Sherry Lynn (Brown) Watts, age 64, passed from this life October 21,2019 in Oklahoma City. She was born March 17,1955 to Earl and Sue (Nicholson) Brown in Oklahoma City. She married Randy Watts on June 7, 1985 in Paris, TX. Sherry worked for Rattan Public Schools. She started as a cook and then moved to librarian for the last few years. She served as a Missionette leader and Sunday School teacher at Victory Assembly of God Church in Rattan. Sherry was a resident of Rattan for 34 years. She enjoyed spending time with grandkids, crocheting, and attending her church. Sherry is preceded in death by her husband: Randy Watts; father: Earl Brown; and sister: Deborah Whitworth. She is survived by her daughter Crystal Noahubi and husband Brian of Moore, and Staci Lohrman and husband William of Mustang; mother: Sue Brown Rattan; sisters: Darline Holleman and husband Melvin of Wright City, Susanne Cates of Point, TX, and Billie Faye Willoughby of CA; grandchildren: Ryan Lohrman, Briana Noahubi, Haylee Hoahubi, and Caden Lohrman; sister-in-laws: Manya Cooper and husband Charley of Rattan, and Colleen Hodge and husband Ronnie of Bethel; along with many other relatives and a host of friends. Family night will be 5-7PM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Service. Funeral service will be 10AM, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Victory Assembly of God in Rattan, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Rattan Cemetery. Services entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Oct. 24, 2019