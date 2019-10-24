Home

Sonya Elaine (Bacon) Wilson


1965 - 2019
Sonya Elaine (Bacon) Wilson Obituary
Funeral services for Sonya Wilson, will be held at Riverside Unity Church on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 10:00am., with Bro. Tim Harless and Bro. Larry Menchey officiating. Sonya went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2019, in Antlers, Oklahoma at the age of 54. Sonya Elaine (Henson) Wilson was born on February 17, 1965, in Hugo, to Monroe Curtis and Delrose Bacon. She had lived in this area all her life and was a member of the Riverside Unity Church. Sonya loved to read, was an amazing cook, and a wonderful person. She loved being outdoors floating the river or building bonfires. Sonya was very family oriented, she loved spending time with her family and friends, and absolutely loved her grandbabies. Sonya was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Delrose; and her bonus son, Nicholas Evans. Sonya is survived by her loving spouse, David Evans, of Antlers; daughters, Tara Martin, and her husband, Ty, of Bennington and Taylor Russey, and her husband, Will, of Soper; bonus-daughter, Jacqueline Evans, of Antlers; bonus-son Christopher Evans, and his wife, Morgan, of Antlers; brothers, Keith Curtis, of Coweta, Darrell Henson, and his wife, Kathy, of Wylie, TX; bonus-brother Doyle Wilson, of Coweta; and grandchildren, Kenlea Beasley, Kendall Beasley, Kennadi Beasley, Easton Evans, Bryston Evans, and Jace Evans. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Riverside Unity Church. Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at www.praterlampton.com .
Published in The Antlers American on Oct. 24, 2019
