Steve "Double Nickel" Alexander, 62, passed from this life on November 17, 2020 in Antlers. He was born October 19, 1958 in Concord, CA., to Russell Alexander and Mary Alexander. Steve married Marilyn Maynard in May of 1996 in Antlers and they had many wonderful years together. Before his retirement, Steve drove many miles as a truck driver for Jack Helm Trucking. Steve had been a resident of the Antlers area for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, driving, cooking, dominoes, and watching television. Steve is preceded in death by his parents: Russell Alexander and Mary Pace; brother: Roger Alexander; and son-in-law: Carlos Ramirez. He is survived by his wife: Marilyn Maynard; children: Stephani Alexander, Shannah Alexander, Pamela Ramirez, Chuck Maynard, and Stephen Maynard; brother: Ricky Alexander; sisters: Jacque Compton and Ginger Johnson; grandchildren: Chas, Tuff, Troy, Sophia, Courtney, Ryan, Cass, Aline, Tristan, Thomas, James, Carsen, Chasen, Colden, Chayden, Carlen, Canlen, Roudy and Kyle; great-grandchildren: Dakota, Alex, Jed, Gabe, and Alyassa. Services for Steve were held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 4PM at Christian Family Fellowship in Antlers with Billy Hunter officiating. Honorary pallbearers were: John Paul Alexander, Christopher Kinsey, Jim Rosson, Eugene Wayman, David Williams, Bobby Compton, Jessie Johnson, and Steven Osmer. Services have been entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.



