1/1
Steve "Double Nickel" Alexander
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve "Double Nickel" Alexander, 62, passed from this life on November 17, 2020 in Antlers. He was born October 19, 1958 in Concord, CA., to Russell Alexander and Mary Alexander.  Steve married Marilyn Maynard in May of 1996 in Antlers and they had many wonderful years together. Before his retirement, Steve drove many miles as a truck driver for Jack Helm Trucking. Steve had been a resident of the Antlers area for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, driving, cooking, dominoes, and watching television.  Steve is preceded in death by his parents: Russell Alexander and Mary Pace; brother: Roger Alexander; and son-in-law: Carlos Ramirez. He is survived by his wife: Marilyn Maynard; children: Stephani Alexander, Shannah Alexander, Pamela Ramirez, Chuck Maynard, and Stephen Maynard; brother: Ricky Alexander; sisters: Jacque Compton and Ginger Johnson; grandchildren: Chas, Tuff, Troy, Sophia, Courtney, Ryan, Cass, Aline, Tristan, Thomas, James, Carsen, Chasen, Colden, Chayden, Carlen, Canlen, Roudy and Kyle; great-grandchildren: Dakota, Alex, Jed, Gabe, and Alyassa.  Services for Steve were held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 4PM at Christian Family Fellowship in Antlers with Billy Hunter officiating. Honorary pallbearers were: John Paul Alexander, Christopher Kinsey, Jim Rosson, Eugene Wayman, David Williams, Bobby Compton, Jessie Johnson, and Steven Osmer.  Services have been entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma. 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antlers American from Nov. 24 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Service
145 West Main Street
Antlers, OK 74523
580-271-7044
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Serenity Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved