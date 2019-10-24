|
Steve Austin Hatcher, age 53, passed from this life October 13, 2019 in Oklahoma City. He was born April 30, 1966 to Dewey and Lois (Doshier) Hatcher in Antlers. He was a lifelong resident of Antlers and attended Darwin Baptist Church. Steve drove a truck for many years, and enjoyed Spending time with his family and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents: Dutch and Ruby Doshier, John Hatcher and Oma Hatcher Smith; and his first wife: Stacy Lankford Hatcher. He is survived by his parents: Dewey and Lois Hatcher; son: Levi Hatcher of the home; daughters: Memree Hatcher and Shyla Hatcher; brother: Dewey John Hatcher and wife Patti; sisters: Vicky Hatcher Day and husband Ronny, and Debbie Hatcher Gregston and husband Wallace; nieces: Ronnell and husband Corey, and Lindsey; nephews: Jarod and wife Brandi,and Mark and wife Krystal; great nieces and nephews: Preslea, Lara, Charlea, Addisen, Aidyn, Noah, Allie, and Logan; along with many other family members and friends. Family night will be held 6-8PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers. Funeral service will be held 2PM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Antlers. Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers.
Published in The Antlers American on Oct. 24, 2019