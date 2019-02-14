Home

Thomas Pool
Thomas Harlen Pool SR


1928 - 2019
Thomas Harlen Pool SR Obituary
Thomas Harlen Pool Sr., passed from this life on January 2, 2019, in Rattan at the age of 90. Harlen was born on July 10, 1928, in Centerpoint, the son of Otis Pool and Lena (Terry) Pool. Harlen was a veteran of the Army Air Corp serving during World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of Antlers Masonic Lodge #39 and a member of Cowboy Crossing Church of Hugo. Harlen married Shirley Etta Edwards on June 12, 2000, in DeQueen, AR. He enjoyed woodworking/building sawmills; going dancing, listening to old country music, Jack Daniels, and spending time with his family. Harlen was preceded in death by his parents; son, Billy Pool; daughter, Vickie Maynard and siblings, Donald Pool, Pete Pool, Sonja Cambell, and Rita Wilderson. Survivors include: his wife, Shirley Etta Pool; son, Tommy Pool and wife, Cindy of Lake Havasu City AZ; brother, Gene Pool and wife, Elizabeth "Bunny" of Anchorage, AK; grandchildren, Justin Maynard, Jessy Maynard and Chassidy Maynard; numerous step children and step grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends. Memorial Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on February 9, 2019, at the Cowboy Crossing Church in Hugo with Mike Merritt officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Miller & Miller Funeral Home of Hugo.
Published in The Antlers American on Feb. 14, 2019
