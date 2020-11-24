1/1
Tina Bledsoe
1963 - 2020
Tina Bledsoe, 56, went to be with her Lord on November 16, 2020 in Hugo surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 25, 1963 to Bobbie Bledsoe Sr. and Johnnie Dever.  Tina absolutely loved being a cheerleader with her pom poms and batons, but she especially loved the Brady Bunch.  Tina is preceded in death by her biological father: Bobbie Bledsoe, Sr; and her brother: Robert Blake Bledsoe; and nephew: Steven Blake Bledsoe.  She is survived by her parents: Jim and Johnnie Epperson; siblings: Martha Storm, Ricky Bledsoe, Bobbie Bledsoe, Jr., Julie Molanders, Steve Bledsoe, Doug Epperson, T.P. Pas, Jill Johnson, and Alan Epperson; nieces and nephews that absolutely worshiped their fun-loving aunt: Danny, Cindy, Amy, Jason, Tiffany, Robert, Violet, Kimberly, Robin, Matthew, Brandon, Valerie (Beverly), and Laura; her amazing hospice nurses: Jennifer, Brandi, Julie, and LeAnn; as well as a host of loving friends.  Memorial Service for Tina will be held on December 5, 2020 at 11:30AM at the Antlers First United Methodist Church with Reverend Timothy Trujillo officiating and Lexi Rember as the pianist. Services have been entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.

Published in The Antlers American from Nov. 24 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
First United Methodist Church Antlers
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Service
145 West Main Street
Antlers, OK 74523
580-271-7044
