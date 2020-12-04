Vicky Charlene Pulliam, 60, passed from this life on November 21, 2020 at her home in Antlers, Oklahoma. She was born on April 11, 1960 in Hugo, Oklahoma to Coy Wesley Harvey and Virgie Lois Morgan. Vicky was a member of the Hall Free Will Baptist Church. She loved gardening, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband: Ronny Pulliam; parents: Jack Ray Reeves and Virgie Lois Morgan Reeves, and her biological father: Coy Wesley Harvey; and sisters: Carmen Onstatt and Angela Harvey. Vicky in survived by her children: Billy McDaniel of Waverly, Kansas, Wesley McDaniel of Poteau, Oklahoma, Nathan McDaniel of New Boston, Texas, and Zackarey McDaniel of Antlers, Oklahoma; her siblings: Virginia Reeves of the home, Leonard Reeves of New Strawn, Kansas, Jack Reeves Jr. of Fairmount, North Dakota, Steven Harvey of Clinton, Arkansas, Jennifer Gillespie of Sawyer, Oklahoma, Naomi Harvey of Sawyer, Oklahoma, Sandra Roberts of Valliant, Oklahoma, and Pat Hill of Jacksonville, Florida; and grandchildren: Shianne McDaniel, Windi McDaniel, Courtney McDaniel, Parker McDaniel, Jackson McDaniel, Bradon McDaniel; great grandchild: River Johnson. Services for Vicky will be held 10 AM Friday November 27, 2020 at Hall Free Will Baptist Church with Wes Haddox officiating. Services have been entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.

