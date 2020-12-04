1/1
Vicky Charlene (Morgan) Pulliam
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vicky Charlene Pulliam, 60, passed from this life on November 21, 2020 at her home in Antlers, Oklahoma. She was born on April 11, 1960 in Hugo, Oklahoma to Coy Wesley Harvey and Virgie Lois Morgan. Vicky was a member of the Hall Free Will Baptist Church. She loved gardening, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband: Ronny Pulliam; parents: Jack Ray Reeves and Virgie Lois Morgan Reeves, and her biological father: Coy Wesley Harvey; and sisters: Carmen Onstatt and Angela Harvey. Vicky in survived by her children: Billy McDaniel of Waverly, Kansas, Wesley McDaniel of Poteau, Oklahoma, Nathan McDaniel of New Boston, Texas, and Zackarey McDaniel of Antlers, Oklahoma; her siblings: Virginia Reeves of the home, Leonard Reeves of New Strawn, Kansas, Jack Reeves Jr. of Fairmount, North Dakota, Steven Harvey of Clinton, Arkansas, Jennifer Gillespie of Sawyer, Oklahoma, Naomi Harvey of Sawyer, Oklahoma, Sandra Roberts of Valliant, Oklahoma, and Pat Hill of Jacksonville, Florida; and grandchildren: Shianne McDaniel, Windi McDaniel, Courtney McDaniel, Parker McDaniel, Jackson McDaniel, Bradon McDaniel; great grandchild: River Johnson. Services for Vicky will be held 10 AM Friday November 27, 2020 at Hall Free Will Baptist Church with Wes Haddox officiating.  Services have been entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antlers American from Dec. 4, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Funeral
10:00 AM
Hall Freewill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Service
145 West Main Street
Antlers, OK 74523
580-271-7044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Serenity Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved