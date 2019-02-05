Virgil Blan Jr. went to be with our Lord and Saviour on January 31, 2019 at the age of 86 at Brentwood Terrace in Paris, Texas. He was born on June 14, 1932 in the Fort Thompson community to Virgil W. Blan and Willie Thompson Blan. He was the eldest of five children. Virgil married the love of his life Mary Ruth McKee in DeQueen, Arkansas on October 25, 1952. He took his lovely wife to Fort Belvoir, Virginia where he proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War for two years. They then moved to Boron, California where he worked as a welder for Pacific Coast Borax before buying a furniture store in Boron. They spent seventeen years in Boron, where they raised their boys. He brought his family back to Antlers which had always been home. He owned various businesses in Antlers including the Bronco Café and the Gulf Service Station. Then he became a truck driver for several years. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; one son: Jimmy Don Blan; brother: Thomas Gordon "Dinger" Blan; nephew: Barry Kyle Blan; his beautiful wife Ruth who went to heaven to wait for him on October 8, 2018. Her wait was short but his was long. Virgil is survived by his sons: Daniel Curtis Blan and wife Susan of Wills Point, Texas and Mitchell Allen Blan and wife Karla of Kennedale, Texas. He left two grandsons Bradley Ryan Blan of Kennedale, Texas and Michael Cody Blan of Wills Point, Texas; one granddaughter Kandace Nicole Jurgensmeier and husband Michael of Arlington, TX; precious great-granddaughter: Lily Grace Jurgensmeier. He is also survived by two brothers Kenneth R. Blan and wife Rebecca, and Robert W. Blan and Wife Deloris all of Antlers, Oklahoma; one sister Patsy Martin of Antlers, Oklahoma; and many other relatives and friends. Virgil and Ruth were long time members of the First Assembly of God Church in Antlers, OK where his service was held at 2 PM Tuesday February 5, 2019 with Mitch Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow at the Antlers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Virgil's honor to the First Assembly of God Church in Antlers, OK. Funeral Services are entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma. Published in The Antlers American on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary