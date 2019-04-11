Walter A. Duncan, 68, of Johns Valley, passed from this life April 7, 2019 at his home while surrounded by his family. Walter was born August 26, 1950 in Antlers to Edgar Eugene and Mary Lois (Smith) Duncan. He has lived in Johns Valley all of his life, worked as a logger and loved doing anything outdoors, hunting, fishing and he was a true woodsman. Walter was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Hazel Cockrill and Christine Turner. He leaves behind a loving family that includes his siblings, Shirley and Gail Harvey, Johnny Duncan, Gail and Craig Bartlett, Daniel Duncan, Jack Duncan and Mary Duncan all of Johns Valley as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Cremation service provided by Burkhart Funeral Service of Antlers. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the guestbook or send private condolences online at www.burkhartfuneralservice.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burkhart Funeral Service in Antlers. Published in The Antlers American on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary