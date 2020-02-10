|
|
Wendell Dee "Sam" Watts, 58, passed from this life on January 5, 2020, in Spencerville. He was born October 11, 1961 in Hugo, the son of Harold "Dee" Watts and Charlene (Scoggins) Watts and had lived most of his life in the Spencerville area. His parents preceded him in death. Sam graduated from Rattan High School in May,1980 and in June, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp serving for six years. At 40 years old, Sam returned to military service for two years in the Army Reserves. He married Tracey Smith on June 11, 1988 in Spencerville. His last employment was with Martin Marietta as a heavy haul truck driver, but he was a jack of all trades, working as a brick layer, welder, mechanic, heavy equipment operator and rancher. In Sam's youth, he loved rodeo and riding bulls and broncs. When he wasn't under the hood of a classic car, he was happiest horseback, riding in the mountains and working his favorite cow dogs. He was a member of the Hugo area Rollin' Relics, Kiamichi Street Rods and enjoyed putting on the Beavers Bend Rod Run, Rattan Renegades Rod Run and Hugo Rod Run. Sam's favorite pastime was telling tall tales with his friends and was always arguing with his brother over who was #1 in their Mama's eyes. He loved his family in his own special way. Sam affiliated with Victory Assembly of God in Rattan, but his favorite "church" was being out in God's creation. Survivors include his wife, Tracey Watts; son, Colby Watts and fiancé, Haley White of Stillwater; daughter, Danielle Picard and husband, Jimmy of Sour Lake, TX; brother, Eugene Watts and wife, Jessica of Spencerville; sister, Pam England and husband, Mike of Spencerville; grandchildren, Levi, Charlotte, and Luke Picard along with countless other relatives and friends. The family received friends from 5:00-6:30 PM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, 3151 East Jackson, Hugo. Funeral Services were held at the Victory Assembly of God in Rattan on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with Brother Johnny Corgill and Brother Jonathan Hooker officiating. Interment followed at the Dancing Rabbit Cemetery in Spencerville. Arrangements were entrusted to Miller & Miller Funeral Home of Hugo,.
Published in The Antlers American on Feb. 6, 2020