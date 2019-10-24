|
William Eugene Hensley, of Spencerville, passed from this life on October 16, 2019, in Paris, TX., at the age of 80. William was born on December 7, 1938, in Snow, the son of Sidney Morris Hensley and Flora Alice (Joslin) Hensley and had lived for the past 50 years in Spencerville. He married Julia Kathryn "Judy" Stewart on April 15, 1961 in Oklahoma City. Eugene retired from the Oklahoma State Highway Department where he was employed as a truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening and loved being outdoors. Most especially, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Eugene was a member of the Pushmataha County Sportsman's Club and was of the Catholic faith. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Shannon Denise Hensley and a brother, Sidney Luke Hensley. He is survived by his wife, Judy Hensley; son, Billy Hensley and wife, Martha of Apple; grandchildren, Kaleb Hensley of Durant, and Stephanie Hensley of Sawyer; three sisters, Pearl Rosetta Pool of Finley, Loretta Fay Tabor and husband, Jim of Finley and Lillian Ann Anderson and husband, Dan of Grant. Justin Wheeler of Spencerville, who was like a grandchild to him and Michael Wheeler and wife, Shannon of Spencerville, who also were family to him along with many other relatives and friends. The family received friends from 5:00-6:00 P.M., on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, 3151 East Jackson in Hugo. Funeral Services were held at the Miller & Miller Funeral Home Chapel in Hugo on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. With Pastor Charlie Mueller officiating. Interment followed at the Finley Cemetery in Finley. Services were entrusted to Miller & Miller Funeral Home of Hugo.
Published in The Antlers American on Oct. 24, 2019