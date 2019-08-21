Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelina Ernestine "Tina" Canterbury. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Memorial service 11:00 AM The Alli Event Center 100 S. Third Ave. Brighton , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Adelina Ernestine "Tina" Canterbury, 70, of Brighton, died at home Aug. 12.

Tina was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be remembered fondly for her kindness, creativity and straightforward "no BS" personality.

Born to parents Gilbert Trujillo and Juanita (Rivera) Trujillo in Clayton, New Mexico, in 1948, Tina was raised in New Mexico, California and Colorado and graduated from Weld Central High School in 1966.

She enjoyed sharing her talent for sewing and quilting, teaching granddaughters and their friends, as well as her own adult friends the craft she so loved.

A prolific cook, she also enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. Over the past few years she discovered a platform for sharing her culinary creations on social media, and posting to Facebook became one of her favorite hobbies.

After high school, Tina began her long business administration-centered career as a bank teller, eventually spending most of her working years in the printing (where she met and worked with husband, Bruce) and plastics manufacturing industries.

With her husband, Tina traveled the world, visiting Spain, Morocco, Austria, Italy, Puerto Rico and Hawaii. In later years, she enjoyed visiting her daughter and granddaughter in Southern California at least once a year.

An avid collector and dealer of antiques and collectibles, she spent many of her "retired" years helping friends in their antique store and treasure hunting thrift stores, garage and estate sales. Her knowledge of the business led to her becoming an often sought-after consultant among fellow "antiquer" friends.

Also known for her green thumb (both indoors and outdoors), seekers of gardening and horticulture advice often called on her expertise.

Her father; and her husband preceded her in death.

Survivors are her mother; siblings, Paul Trujillo and Vivian Ruth (Dean); children, Andrea Swayne (David), Diana Sena (Randy, dec.), Kris Griego and Robert Canterbury (Sandra); grandchildren, Madison Swayne (Christoph), Alaina Shilling (Christian), Miranda Sena, Vincent Sena, Alex Garcia, Rachel Bilagody, Taura Canterbury and Ian Canterbury; and great-grandchildren: Sylvia Garcia, Evelyn Canterbury and Caroline Shilling.

A memorial celebrating her life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, a.m. at The Alli Event Center, 100 S. Third Ave., Brighton.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

