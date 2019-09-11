Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice (Bauer) Washburn Cecilia (Bauer) Washburn. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Memorial service 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 View Map Burial Following Services Fort Logan National Cemetery 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd. Denver , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Cecilia (Bauer) Washburn, 93, passed away Aug. 31. Born March 19, 1926, to Lambert and Cecilia Bauer in Omaha, she graduated from South High School in Omaha (1944) and worked at Skinner's Macaroni Co. from 1943 to 1948. This is where she met her husband, Richard (Dick). They married June 14, 1947, and had four children. They moved the family from Omaha to Colorado in 1958 and settled in Commerce City.

Alice worked at the Tasty Donuts Shop in Commerce City (known then as Derby) for 25 years, retiring in 1988. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, embroidering, Toby, her cat, and she was a "big-time" Denver Broncos fan. Alice not only loved to watch the Broncos football games, she would learn the names and jersey numbers of every player every year -- a true Broncos fan. Alice also enjoyed the holidays with her children and grandchildren. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving.

Her parents (Lambert, May 25, 1969) and Cecilia (May 11, 1976); her husband, Richard (Dec. 25, 1992); her son, Michael (June 6, 2002); her brothers, Bernard Bauer (Sept. 23, 1986) and Lambert "Don" Bauer Jr. (March 20, 2006), preceded her in death.

Survivors are her three daughters, Carolyn, Kathleen and Judith; her sister, Marcella (Bauer) Smentowski; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Ace Pacheco, of Commerce City, who kept a watchful eye on Alice while she was still living at home. He would make sure she took her medicine, had lunch and dinner and provided a friendly chat. We also want to thank all of her caretakers at Ashley Manor in Fort Lupton for the wonderful care they afforded Alice during her final journey.

Memorial services for Alice will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Viewing begins at 8 a.m. at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., which handled the arrangements.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd. in Denver. A potluck reception will follow at the Alli Event Center, 100 S. Third Avenue, Brighton.



