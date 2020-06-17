Alice Margaret Easterday
1936 - 2020
Alice Margaret Easterday, of Fort Lupton, passed away peacefully June 8, Alice was 84 years old. 
She was born April 15, 1936, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her husband of more than 65 years, Robert Rundall Easterday, preceded her in death. The former Alice Stenzel met Robert at Franklin High School and married Dec. 26, 1954.   Alice's passions in life were her family, friends and faith.
Other survivors include her four children, Ken Easterday, of Thornton, Kathy Easterday, of Centennial, Karen Karns, of Aurora, and Kim Easterday-McPadden, of Grand Junction; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Susan Garner, of Westminster.
A memorial service will not take place at this time due to COVID-19. Memorial donations may be made to the Fort Lupton First United Methodist Church stained-Glass Window Fund., 306 Park Ave., Fort Lupton 80621.

Published in Brighton Standard Blade from Jun. 17 to Jul. 17, 2020.
