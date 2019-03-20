Beatrice Carol Hitner, 104, of Brighton, passed away March 11. She was born Jan. 10, 1915, in Brighton, to Edmund and Hilda (Engler) Schnute. Beatrice attended Zion Lutheran School and was a 1932 graduate of Brighton High School. She married Kenneth B. Hitner April 3, 1943, in Denver.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Carol Hitner.
A lifetime resident of Brighton, she lived on South Third Avenue most of her life and was one of the original telephone operators for Mountain Bell. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she was baptized and confirmed.
Survivors include her children, Keith (Anna) Hitner of Riverside, Wyoming, Kay (Ken) Doss, of Montrose, Stan (Mary) Hitner, of Brighton, Gary Hitner, of Brighton, and Bill (Kari) Hitner, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Her parents; her husband; sisters and a grandson preceded her in death.
Funeral services were March 15 at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, which handled the arrangements. Interment followed at Elmwood Cemetery, Brighton.
Tabor Rice Funeral Home
75 S. 13th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
(303) 654-0112
Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Mar. 20, 2019