Betty Anne Hurley, 79, of Fort Lupton passed away April 6 at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. She was born June 24, 1939, in Denver, to Adam and Julia M. (Heit) Sack.
Betty was a 1958 graduate of Brighton High School. She married Kenneth E. Hurley in May 1960 in Brighton.
A Colorado native, Betty lived in the Brighton and Fort Lupton area all of her life. She sold Avon for more than 30 years in the Fort Lupton area. She was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church and a member of the Rebecca Lodge in Fort Lupton.
Betty was very active in her community, volunteering for the Fort Lupton Food Bank and St. Mary's in Greeley. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed.
Survivors include her husband, of Fort Lupton; sons, Lon (Margaret) of Greeley, Don (Kim) of Colorado Springs, and Gary of Fort Lupton; daughter, Kathy Calhoun, of Greeley; brothers, George and LeRoy Sack, of Fort Lupton, Leonard Sack, of Wiggins, Robert (Linda) Sack and Dan Sack, of Brighton; sisters, Shirley (Stan) Elliott, of Louisville, Eileen Buckley, of Broomfield, Carla (Tom) Morrissey, of Arvada, and Diane Schissler of Brighton; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren
Recitation of the Rosary and a Mass of Christian Burial were April 12 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Brighton. Betty was interred at Elmwood Cemetery following services.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Apr. 17, 2019