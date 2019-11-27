Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Lee "Dan" Rushing. View Sign Service Information Ahlberg Funeral Chapel 326 Terry Street Longmont , CO 80501 (303)-776-2313 Memorial service 10:30 AM Central Longmont Presbyterian Church 402 Kimbark St View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dan Rushing, of Longmont, passed away Nov. 13 at the Hover Community Greenhouse Tudor Home in Longmont. He was 73.

He was born February 22, 1946, to Thomas and Selma (Woods) Rushing in Denver. He had no siblings, but his home was shared with his loving "Gramps."

Dan graduated from Cherry Creek High School in 1964, received an associates degree from Mesa Junior College and earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Northern Colorado in 1970.

He married Mary Brown July 31, 1971, at Montview Presbyterian Church in Denver. They moved to Longmont in 1972 where they resided until his death.

A student teaching assignment in 1969 in the Fort Lupton School District led to his career teaching elementary physical education for 31 years at Butler Elementary School in Fort Lupton. He also coached football and track at Fort Lupton High School and was the athletic trainer during his final 10 years. He was very proud of the athletic training program which he initiated there.

After Dan retired in 2001 he continued to enjoy golfing, fishing, hunting and horseback riding for many years. Attaining monikers of "Hubby," "Daddy," "Coach Rush," "Papa" and "Loyal Friend" were his greatest goals. Family trips to San Diego and the family cabin in Allenspark brought him much joy in recent years.

His parents preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, Mary; son, Thomas Rushing, and wife, Mary; daughter, Julie Gabler, and husband Aaron; grandchildren Thomas and Taryn Rushing and Lily and Logan Gabler; brother-in-law Charles Brown; and several cousins.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Central Longmont Presbyterian Church, 402 Kimbark St. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Association of the Rockies. Share condolences at

Dan Rushing, of Longmont, passed away Nov. 13 at the Hover Community Greenhouse Tudor Home in Longmont. He was 73.He was born February 22, 1946, to Thomas and Selma (Woods) Rushing in Denver. He had no siblings, but his home was shared with his loving "Gramps."Dan graduated from Cherry Creek High School in 1964, received an associates degree from Mesa Junior College and earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Northern Colorado in 1970.He married Mary Brown July 31, 1971, at Montview Presbyterian Church in Denver. They moved to Longmont in 1972 where they resided until his death.A student teaching assignment in 1969 in the Fort Lupton School District led to his career teaching elementary physical education for 31 years at Butler Elementary School in Fort Lupton. He also coached football and track at Fort Lupton High School and was the athletic trainer during his final 10 years. He was very proud of the athletic training program which he initiated there.After Dan retired in 2001 he continued to enjoy golfing, fishing, hunting and horseback riding for many years. Attaining monikers of "Hubby," "Daddy," "Coach Rush," "Papa" and "Loyal Friend" were his greatest goals. Family trips to San Diego and the family cabin in Allenspark brought him much joy in recent years.His parents preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, Mary; son, Thomas Rushing, and wife, Mary; daughter, Julie Gabler, and husband Aaron; grandchildren Thomas and Taryn Rushing and Lily and Logan Gabler; brother-in-law Charles Brown; and several cousins.A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Central Longmont Presbyterian Church, 402 Kimbark St. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory.Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Association of the Rockies. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com. Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Nov. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Brighton Standard Blade Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close