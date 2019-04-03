Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darla Ann Hargadin. View Sign

Ann Hargadin, 70, passed away peacefully March 24 at her residence in Brighton.

Ann was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Rockwood, Tennessee, to Wendell and Helen (Riddle) Dalton and was a 1967 graduate of Brighton High School. After graduating, she married James L. Hargadin June 23, 1968.

After working a few different jobs throughout her life, Ann resided as a grocer and customer service member at Target in Brighton, where she always displayed a knack of creativity and friendliness to all her customers. Ann presented a "never-met-a-stranger" personality, was highly intelligent and could accomplish just about everything she set her mind to. She was a loving mother, sister, and aunt and adored her husband, James, very much. Ann always boasted beautiful looks and a gorgeous smile that will never be forgotten.

Survivors are her husband; a sister, Mariam Metius; and her two loving children, Kelly Anne and Brent James Hargadin. Her mother and father preceded her in death.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Ann touched attended a memorial service March 30 at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, which handled the arrangements. Donations, condolences and gifts to the immediate family were accepted.

Ann impacted and touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all those whom had the opportunity to know her.

