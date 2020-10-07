Darlene Catherine Fankhouser, 89, of Brighton, passed away Sept. 26 at Brookdale Care Center. Darlene was born to Adam and Josephine (Herman) Kreutzer June 19, 1931, in Brighton, being the youngest of three children. She attended schools in Brighton, graduating in 1949. Following graduation, she went to California and worked as a telephone operator for a year. She returned to Brighton and worked as a bookkeeper at Foster Lumber Co. She then worked as a motor vehicle clerk/computer operator at Adams County Clerk and Recorder, retiring in 1989 after working there for more than 20 years.
She was a member of Four Way Baptist Church, ESA Sorority, and Brighton Music Choir. She was an avid gardener and took great pride in her beautiful roses. She was involved in organizing the school reunions and following retirement, she spent time creating beautiful ceramic pieces.
Darlene married Eugene Harper in 1953, and they had three children: Michael, Terry, and Janice. They later divorced. She then married Earl Fankhouser in 1982. Darlene and Earl enjoyed traveling in their motor home, visiting 49 of the 50 states, spending time as a campground host in Alaska, and vacationing in Japan, Canada and Mexico.
Survivors are her son, Terry (Deborah) Harper, of Windsor; a daughter, Janice (Phil) Croft, of Fort Morgan; grandchildren, Brian Harper and Julie (Marcus) Hansen, of Brighton, Alison (Calvin) Ikenouye, of LaSalle, David Harpe ,,of Windsor, Daniel (Stephanie) Schuyler, of Thornton, and Sabrina Schuyler, of Fort Morgan; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Makynna Harper, of Brighton; Lily and Liam Hansen, of Brighton; Amalia and Sophia Ikenouye, of LaSalle; and Zelda Schuyler and Xander Garcia, of Thornton; plus many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Her parents; husbands, Eugene Harper and Earl Fankhouser; a brother, Melvin Kreutzer; a sister, Marjorie Farner; and son, Michael Harper, preceded her in death.
Services were Oct. 5 at Fourway Baptist Church in Fort Lupton. Private interment will be at a later date at Fort Logan Cemetery, Denver.
