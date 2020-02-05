Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David John Rochelle. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM D-Barn Reception Hall 136 S. Main St. Longmont , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of David John Rochelle, 54, of Fort Lupton, announces his passing Jan. 21 at Platte Valley Medical Center after battling heart disease.

David was born July 14, 1965, in Greeley, to John and Beverley (Lutz) Rochelle. He lived and grew up in the Brighton area and remained in Colorado his entire life.

David attended Brighton schools and was a 1984 Brighton High School graduate. During that time, David was a varsity football and varsity basketball player. David was selected all-conference in football as an offensive guard and punter. He also excelled in academics, achieving National Honor Society. With great grades and athletic achievements, David received a full-ride football scholarship to then-Western State University in Gunnison, later transferring to The University of Northern Colorado.

David enjoyed a very diverse employment career. He began his work life as a supervisor at Barr Lake State Park, followed by many years at Mile High Kennel Club in a variety of positions. David then went on to become an auto mechanic where he worked many years at the Tune Shop in Englewood. He then joined his father in an agricultural business. David's final employment was with United Power where he has been for the past 18 years. The family at United Power was so well-loved by David, and he spoke highly of every person that touched his life.

David had a great passion for life and many passions in life. David excelled at team roping, where he had several roping partners over the years who were all very special to him and would become lifelong friends. David never knew a stranger and never turned down the opportunity to rope with someone new. David also found joy in fishing, spending time with family and friends, and the love of all animals. David's animals were his family, especially his dogs. He always said, "The best part of my day is being outside with my animals." David's greatest passion was for Colorado sports teams, especially the University of Colorado Buffaloes. Go Buffs!

Survivors include his two sisters, Lisa Rochelle, of Fort Lupton, and Carey Rochelle Powell, of Loveland; a brother, Eric Schneider, and wife, Becky, of Johnstown; stepmother, Connie Rochelle, of Milliken; six nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and nephews; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and multiple friends who he considered family.

Preceding him in death were his parents, John Rochelle and Beverley Lutz; maternal grandparents, Ed and Jean Lutz; paternal grandparents, Alfus and Beatrice Rochelle; as well as, many friends and animals.

A celebration of David's life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at D-Barn Reception Hall, 136 S. Main St., Longmont. To send flowers to David's family, visit

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

