Dee Pomerinke, of Brighton, passed away the 18th day of October 2019. She was born in Yakima, Washington, Sept. 14, 1938, to George Edward and Opal Ione Ney.
Her mother; her father; and siblings Edward, Anita, George. David and Nathan preceded her in death. Survivors are siblings Loretta, Leda, Lorraine, Timothy and Daniel.
Dee married Delmer Pomerinke Sept. 17, 1957, and raised four children, Del Jr., Steven, George and Deborah, with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dee was a preacher's daughter, beautiful wife, wonderful mother, ordained minister, missionary, chaplain, counselor, witness and preacher of the Gospel of Christ.
Memorial services honoring Dee will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Tabor Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton, which handled the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607
Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Oct. 23, 2019