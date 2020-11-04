1/1
Diane Saucedo
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Sauceda, 61, of Fort Lupton, Colorado, passed away on October 25, 2020 at her home.
Diane was born in Wattenberg, Colorado on March 3, 1959, to Alex Fuentes and Lorene Hernandez. She married Jose Sauceda and together they had seven children.  Diane was a loving housewife and mother who enjoyed spending time with family and playing bingo.
Diane was preceded in death by her son; William Sauceda.  She is survived by her husband of 47 years; Jose as well as her children; Jose Jr. (Tia), Leroy (Kati), Juan (Rori), Antonio, Irene (Amanda) and Elicia (Juan).  Additionally, she leaves behind eighteen grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brighton Standard Blade from Nov. 4 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved