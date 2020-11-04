Diane Sauceda, 61, of Fort Lupton, Colorado, passed away on October 25, 2020 at her home.

Diane was born in Wattenberg, Colorado on March 3, 1959, to Alex Fuentes and Lorene Hernandez. She married Jose Sauceda and together they had seven children. Diane was a loving housewife and mother who enjoyed spending time with family and playing bingo.

Diane was preceded in death by her son; William Sauceda. She is survived by her husband of 47 years; Jose as well as her children; Jose Jr. (Tia), Leroy (Kati), Juan (Rori), Antonio, Irene (Amanda) and Elicia (Juan). Additionally, she leaves behind eighteen grandchildren.



