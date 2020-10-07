1/1
Dick Ryan
1940 - 2020
Estes Park resident Dick Ryan, 79, passed away at his home Sept. 27, surrounded by his family.

Richard Junior Ryan was born Nov. 2, 1940, in Bloomfield, Iowa, to Lawrence Ryan and Leta (Oliver) Lobato. Dick moved to the Brighton area with his family when he was 9 years old and graduated from Brighton High School.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jane Ryan, of Estes Park; son, Rick (Suzi) Ryan, of Moorcroft, Wyoming; daughters, Shelli (Darren) Thompson and Conni (Dan) Bain, of Thornton; brother, Bob (Nellie) Ryan, of Johnstown; sisters, Vicki Brady, of Milliken, and Kala (Lloyd) McConnell, of Greeley, and brother-in-law, John Goodrick, of Platteville; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Both parents; a daughter, Barbara Jean Livingston; and sister, Judi Goodrick, preceded him in death.

A memorial service was Oct. 3 at the family cabin. See www.allnuttestespark.com to send a message to Dick's family.

Published in Brighton Standard Blade from Oct. 7 to Nov. 6, 2020.
