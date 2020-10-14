1/1
Dolores Anne "Dee" Austin
1927 - 2020
Dolores (Dee) Anne Austin, 92, of Brighton, passed away Oct. 10 at Avamere Care Center. Dee was born in Falls City, Nebraska, Dec. 6, 1927. After graduation from high school, Dee moved to Omaha, where she soon met the love of her life, Francis (Babe) Austin. They married in 1947.
Four children -- Sandra (Lee) Gorman, Susan (Dave) Lannigan, Charles (Sherry) Austin and John (Nicole) Austin -- survive her, as do six grandchildren, Alycia Austin, Kristin Chiratti, Nathan Peterson, Drew Gorman, Tiffany Gorman and Melissa Young; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dick Frederick, of Falls City; a sister, Barbara Wolfe, of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews. Dee was one of 10 children.
Dee and Babe made their home in Brighton in 1960. They were active members of the St. Augustine Catholic Church. Saturday nights were reserved for polka dancing with all of their friends. They both loved the Brighton Eagle View Senior Center and enjoyed many friends and activities. After Babe's passing in 1995, Dee volunteered with the city of Brighton and at Eagle View, where she was proud to be a Red Sweater volunteer recipient. She was a sweet, gentle woman and was always welcomed with big hugs.
Services will be Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Augustine Catholic Church at 178 S. Sixth Ave., Brighton. The viewing is at 10:30 a.m., Rosary at 11:30 a.m., and the Mass is at noon. Interment follows at Elmwood Cemetery, Brighton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Augustine Church or The Eagle View Senior Center, 1150 Prairie Center Parkway, Brighton 80601.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Published in Brighton Standard Blade from Oct. 14 to Nov. 13, 2020.
