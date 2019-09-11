Don Fetters passed Aug. 28 in Bentonville, Arkansas. He was born in Denver to Harold and Roberta Fetters.
Don joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Fort Lupton High School He returned to Colorado and graduated from Colorado State University.
He married Connie, a friend since grade school, in 1967. Their life together was one of adventure. They spent much of their time in the Southwest where they enjoyed the land and the cultures. Don's hobbies mainly revolved around the outdoors. He was handy with a hammer and remodeled many of their several homes.
The family moved to northwest Arkansas in 2010. Don's interest in the area was sparked by his ancestors being early settlers in Arkansas. He appreciated family history and enjoyed researching his roots.
His parents and a brother, Lee, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife Connie, of Bentonville; daughter, Shannon Elizabeth Zuchowski (Mike), and granddaughters Skye and River, of Chester, Virginia; sisters-in-law Andrea (Jim) Scarpelli, of Wichita, and Joan Fetters, of Fort Collins.
A private family ceremony took place. Please remember others and donate to a cause of your choice in memory of Don.
Epting Funeral Home in Bentonville handled the arrangements. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com
Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Sept. 11, 2019