Doris Angeline Frazier, 87, of Fort Lupton, departed this earth to be with the Lord April 14.

She was born (along with her twin sister, Dora) July 10, 1931, on the family farm in Eustis, Nebraska, to Gustav and Dora Hueftle. Doris graduated from Eustis High School in 1949. During her high school years, Doris participated in 4-H as well as the Nebraska State Fair with her steers and demonstrations.

Doris met her lifelong sweetheart, Jon Frazier, while attending high school. They married in 1953 and remained so for 63 years, upon Jon's death. They attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where Doris received her bachelor of science degree in vocational home economics.

Doris and her family moved from Nebraska to Denver in the late '50s before moving to Fort Lupton in 1970. In that same year, she received her master of arts degree from the University of Northern Colorado. During her early years, Doris enjoyed baking and sewing for her family. She entered various baking contests and won a Pillsbury award for her brownie recipe.

She was a Sunday school teacher, a 4-H leader, a sewing judge and "Make-It-With-Wool" competitor. Doris was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Lupton. Her biggest joys came from caring for and being with her grandchildren, sewing, quilting and baking.

She retired from teaching vocational sewing at Emily Griffith Opportunity School in 1997. During her tenure, she received the Vocational Teacher of the Year Award, of which she was very proud. After retirement, Doris and Jon enjoyed traveling. They especially loved their trips to Hawaii.

Survivors include her twin sister, Dora Livingston, of Bridgeport, Nebraska; sons, Scott Frazier, and wife, Kathy Frazier, and Jon Frazier and wife Sherrie Frazier; and a daughter, Brenda McCutchan and her husband, David Moore; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Her mother and father; a daughter, Dori Brooks; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Frazier; and a grandson Kyle Standeford, preceded her in death.

Services were April 18 at First United Methodist Church of Fort Lupton. Burial followed at Hillside Cemetery in Fort Lupton.

