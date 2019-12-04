Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erasmo R. Becerra Sr.. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Erasmo R. Becerra Sr., 95, of Fort Lupton, passed away Nov. 22. He was born Oct. 8, 1924, in Brownsville, Texas, to Erasmo and Geneva (Ruiz) Becerra. Erasmo attended public schools in Brownsville. He married Tomasa Ramos June 21, 1943, in Brownsville. He worked as a custodian for the Fort Lupton School District for 25 years retiring in 1991. In conjunction with custodial service, he worked security for Loya Security for more than 30 years.

Erasmo lived in the Fort Lupton and Hudson areas the majority of his life. He loved to sing his native music and work in his garden. He enjoyed reading the newspaper and watching his old Western shows.

Survivors include his children, Erasmo Becerra Jr., of Kansas; Lupe (Julio) Vasquez, of Fort Lupton, Margarita (Jose) Sandoval, of Albuquerque, Cruz Becerra, of Hudson; Mary Lu (Hugo) Rodriguez, of Fort Lupton, Daniel (Elida) Becerra, of Fort Lupton, Evangelina (Gerardo) Manriquez, of Fort Lupton, Ernesto (Martina) Becerra, of Platteville, Dora Becerra, of Thornton, Oscar Becerra, of Fort Lupton, and Leticia Becerra Chavez, of Fort Lupton; 41 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great grandchildren. His wife, in 1994; two sons, Ramiro and Adam; and two daughters Vira and Carmen, preceded him in death.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 178 S. Sixth Ave., Brighton. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, 102 Telluride St., Brighton.

