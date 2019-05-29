Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Munjor, Kansas, in his family home to Mary (Kuhn) and Cyril Unrein.

He was the third oldest of 16 children. The family moved from Kansas to Colorado in 1952, where he graduated from Mead High School and Northeastern Junior College in Sterling in 1961 as valedictorian of his class.

He married Loree Ethene Harman Sept. 11, 1961, and lived in Northglenn in their early marriage and for more than 50 years in the country side of Fort Lupton.

Ernie was employed by Farmers Marketing Association in Denver for 22 years, most of which in the capacity as the cooperative's president and then worked for Ranch-way Feeds in Fort Collins for 13 years. He served on the board of directors for the Denver Grain Exchange and Colorado Grain and Feed. He attended the First United Methodist Church for more than 50 years and was active with the Fort Lupton Lyons Club for many years.

Ernie loved the dairy industry and dairy nutrition and consulted with many dairies in animal nutrition/herd health during his long career. He loved to travel the U.S. in a fifth-wheel trailer and shop for antiques and crackle glass.

Survivors include his wife; his children, Terry Unrein (Karen), Tanya Unrein (Terry Schwartz), Lara Disney (Howard); seven grandchildren, Justin Unrein (Dani), Terrance Tyler Unrein (Laura), Andrea Goering (Adam), Emily Marrs and Colton Marrs, James Disney (Savannah) and Megan Disney; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Claire Unrein, who are the children of Terrance and Laura Unrein; siblings Cyril Unrein (Linda), Arlene Bohall, Dave Unrein (Yvonne), Melvin Unrein, Carolyn Cummins (Vince), Phyllis Unrein and Mary Kay Unrein; sisters-in-law Connie Peterman (Mark), Mary Unrein, Ann Unrein and Dee Harman; and brothers-in-law John Curley and Warren Bertrang

His parents, Mary (Kuhn) Unrein and Cyril Unrein; sisters, Betty Lou Unrein, Jeanie Curley, Joy McDonald and Joyce Bertrang; brothers, Dennis Unrein, Daryl Unrein, Ralph Unrein and Tom Unrein; brothers-in-law, Jack Harman and Cecil Bohall; sister-in-law Cathy Unrein; father-in-law John Harman; and mother-in-law Lola (Bacon) Harman, preceded him in death.

Those who knew Ernie know what a dedicated husband and father he was and how intensely proud he was of his children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family would request donations to either their local hospice organizations or to Ernie's favorite charity, , at

