Eugene Conan "Kik" Dahlquist
1931 - 2020
Eugene "Kik" Conan Dahlquist, 89, of Brighton, passed away Oct. 7 at Inglenook in Brighton. Eugene was born Feb. 6, 1931, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Mae Marie (Jarvi) and Eugene Edward Dahlquist. He married Dorothy Madeline Hokanson May 8, 1954.
Kik graduated from Proctor High School (Minnesota) in 1949, attended University of Minnesota-Duluth for a year before joining the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Tripoli, Libya as an aircraft mechanic during the Korean War.
After leaving the service he received his aircraft mechanics license at Northrup Institute of Technology in California. After moving several times and living in several states, Kik and Dorothy settled in Brighton in December 1964. Kik enjoyed a long career as a pilot, mostly at Continental Airlines, retiring at age 60.
Kik and Dorothy and their family enjoyed many wonderful summers at their cabin in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, which they purchased in 1969.
His parents; and his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Dahlquist, preceded him in death. Survivors are his sons, Gene (Gail) Dahlquist, of Lafayette, Jeff (Kristin) Dahlquist, of Castle Rock, and David Dahlquist, of Pequot Lakes; a daughter, Cheryl (Tom) Harjes of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; a niece, Kay Skalla, of Jefferson, Iowa; grandchildren, Jeremy (Brandi) Dahlquist, Kyla (Andrew) Mejia, Kaaryn Berges, Karissa (Michael) Courtois, Shane Harjes, Kyle Harjes and Amy Harjes; and great-grandchildren Caroline Mejia, Kephas Berges and Baby Courtois who is on the way.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Published in Brighton Standard Blade from Oct. 21 to Nov. 20, 2020.
