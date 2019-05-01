George Martinez, 76, lifetime resident of Brighton, passed away at Platte Valley Medical Center April 22. He was born Feb. 22, 1943, to John and Genoveva (Sanchez) Martinez. George was a 1961 graduate of Brighton High School and earned an associate degree from Red Rocks Community College.
George served with the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1966 during the Vietnam era. After his term in the military, George spent time in California before returning to Brighton. He was a facilities director for 26 years for Brighton School District 27J, retiring in 1999.
Retirement did not slow George down. He loved keeping busy with different projects, helping his three boys and shuffling his grandkids around – a generous and loving father and grandfather who was always there giving of himself and lending a hand. George enjoyed a good debate regardless of the topic. He could always be heard lovingly saying "quit jacking around."
Survivors include his sons, Scott (Tracy) of Thornton, Tom (Reyna), of Manzanillo, Mexico, and Tim (Shellie), of Brighton; sister, Rosie (Onesimo) Chavez, of Brighton; brother, Edward "Bardo" Martinez, of Brighton; grandchildren, DeAndra, Jourdan, Camryn, Timmy, Daniel, Shelby, Johny and Mila Martinez; great-grandchildren, Will, Meleah, Anaya, Alina, Sophia, Jeremiah, London, Ruby, Ryatt and Mia.
Four sisters, Margaret, Ramona, Barbara and Angie; and a brother, Reggie, preceded him in death.
Friends and family celebrated George's life at a memorial service April 27 at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, which handled the arrangements.
A reception followed at the Alli Event Center.
Published in Brighton Standard Blade on May 1, 2019