Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Martinez. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

George Martinez, 76, lifetime resident of Brighton, passed away at Platte Valley Medical Center April 22. He was born Feb. 22, 1943, to John and Genoveva (Sanchez) Martinez. George was a 1961 graduate of Brighton High School and earned an associate degree from Red Rocks Community College.

George served with the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1966 during the Vietnam era. After his term in the military, George spent time in California before returning to Brighton. He was a facilities director for 26 years for Brighton School District 27J, retiring in 1999.

Retirement did not slow George down. He loved keeping busy with different projects, helping his three boys and shuffling his grandkids around – a generous and loving father and grandfather who was always there giving of himself and lending a hand. George enjoyed a good debate regardless of the topic. He could always be heard lovingly saying "quit jacking around."

Survivors include his sons, Scott (Tracy) of Thornton, Tom (Reyna), of Manzanillo, Mexico, and Tim (Shellie), of Brighton; sister, Rosie (Onesimo) Chavez, of Brighton; brother, Edward "Bardo" Martinez, of Brighton; grandchildren, DeAndra, Jourdan, Camryn, Timmy, Daniel, Shelby, Johny and Mila Martinez; great-grandchildren, Will, Meleah, Anaya, Alina, Sophia, Jeremiah, London, Ruby, Ryatt and Mia.

Four sisters, Margaret, Ramona, Barbara and Angie; and a brother, Reggie, preceded him in death.

Friends and family celebrated George's life at a memorial service April 27 at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, which handled the arrangements.

A reception followed at the Alli Event Center.

George Martinez, 76, lifetime resident of Brighton, passed away at Platte Valley Medical Center April 22. He was born Feb. 22, 1943, to John and Genoveva (Sanchez) Martinez. George was a 1961 graduate of Brighton High School and earned an associate degree from Red Rocks Community College.George served with the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1966 during the Vietnam era. After his term in the military, George spent time in California before returning to Brighton. He was a facilities director for 26 years for Brighton School District 27J, retiring in 1999.Retirement did not slow George down. He loved keeping busy with different projects, helping his three boys and shuffling his grandkids around – a generous and loving father and grandfather who was always there giving of himself and lending a hand. George enjoyed a good debate regardless of the topic. He could always be heard lovingly saying "quit jacking around."Survivors include his sons, Scott (Tracy) of Thornton, Tom (Reyna), of Manzanillo, Mexico, and Tim (Shellie), of Brighton; sister, Rosie (Onesimo) Chavez, of Brighton; brother, Edward "Bardo" Martinez, of Brighton; grandchildren, DeAndra, Jourdan, Camryn, Timmy, Daniel, Shelby, Johny and Mila Martinez; great-grandchildren, Will, Meleah, Anaya, Alina, Sophia, Jeremiah, London, Ruby, Ryatt and Mia.Four sisters, Margaret, Ramona, Barbara and Angie; and a brother, Reggie, preceded him in death.Friends and family celebrated George's life at a memorial service April 27 at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, which handled the arrangements.A reception followed at the Alli Event Center. Published in Brighton Standard Blade on May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Brighton Standard Blade Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close