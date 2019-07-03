Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harley D. Scott. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harley D. Scott, 85, of Brighton, passed away peacefully the morning of June 25, surrounded and comforted by his loving family. He was born Aug. 21, 1933, in Pueblo, to Ethel and William E. Scott. He worked as a purchasing agent at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 37 years. He retired in 1996.

Harley was a lifelong fan of the Denver Broncos, being a proud season-ticket holder from 1962-2004. He and his son, David, were able to attend two Super Bowl games together. His grandsons grew up enjoying his extensive collection of Broncos memorabilia.

He was a member of league bowling in Brighton for many years and won several trophies for competitive bowling. He enjoyed being outside and took great pride in having a beautiful yard. He was a devoted family man.

Survivors are his wife of 66 years, Orvella; his daughters, Lori (Stephen) and Penny (Jeff); his grandsons, Matthew, Jonathan (Taylor), Jared, Tyler (Jamie), and Troy; his great-granddaughter, Jaycei; and his sister, Sandy (Jerry).

A son, David, predeceased him in 2006.

Harley was a kind, gentle man who touched the lives of many and was deeply loved by his family. He will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Services are planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, which handled the arrangements.

Harley D. Scott, 85, of Brighton, passed away peacefully the morning of June 25, surrounded and comforted by his loving family. He was born Aug. 21, 1933, in Pueblo, to Ethel and William E. Scott. He worked as a purchasing agent at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 37 years. He retired in 1996.Harley was a lifelong fan of the Denver Broncos, being a proud season-ticket holder from 1962-2004. He and his son, David, were able to attend two Super Bowl games together. His grandsons grew up enjoying his extensive collection of Broncos memorabilia.He was a member of league bowling in Brighton for many years and won several trophies for competitive bowling. He enjoyed being outside and took great pride in having a beautiful yard. He was a devoted family man.Survivors are his wife of 66 years, Orvella; his daughters, Lori (Stephen) and Penny (Jeff); his grandsons, Matthew, Jonathan (Taylor), Jared, Tyler (Jamie), and Troy; his great-granddaughter, Jaycei; and his sister, Sandy (Jerry).A son, David, predeceased him in 2006.Harley was a kind, gentle man who touched the lives of many and was deeply loved by his family. He will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.Services are planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, which handled the arrangements. Published in Brighton Standard Blade on July 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Brighton Standard Blade Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close