Helen Dorothy Mitts, 88, of Brighton, passed away June 25. She was born Aug. 31, 1931, in Scott City, Kansas, to Roy and Alta House.

She served as a member of the Women's Army Corps (WAC). She met Richard Mitts in October 1951, and they married a month later. In the early years, they lived in both Arizona and California before returning to Colorado where they eventually settled in Commerce City to raise their family. They made Commerce City their home for 45 years before relocating to Brighton.

Helen retired from General Electric in 1993. Her family was her life. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved life. She will be remembered for her love and support of all of her grandkids.

In her early years, she loved to crochet, read, camp and traveled throughout the world with her life partner. In her retired years, she loved to hang out with family if she wasn't playing Bunco. She enjoyed Bunco so much she found herself part of 3 different groups which allowed her to play almost weekly.

Her loving husband, Richard, preceded her in death. Survivors include six children, Debbie Becker (John Walton) of Westminster, Pam Rago, of Austin, Texas, Richard Mitts Jr. (Beth Miller), of Arvada, Steven Mitts, of Westminster, Jeff Mitts (DeAndra), of Northglenn, and Michelle Espinosa (Adam) of Brighton; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Helen was laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Graveside services were July 15.





