Joan M. Heumann, 90, passed away Oct. 13 in Aurora.
Joan was born Feb. 19, 1929, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Robert J. and Marie R. (Donegan) Taylor, and was a graduate of Stevens Academy in Jersey City.
Joan married Walter E. Heumann July 12, 1949, in Jersey City. Joan was a stay-at-home mom who took great pride and joy in the fact that she was home to take care of her family. In time, Joan worked as a secretary for Sony Electronics in Morton Grove, Illinois, and Barrington Press in Barrington, Illinois.
Joan lived in the Brighton area since 2003 in order for her to be closer to her family. Joan was active in her Episcopal church in Illinois and New Jersey. She enjoyed knitting, playing bridge and bowling. She kept herself busy with crossword puzzles and painting in her earlier years.
Survivors are her two sons, Robert (Barbara) Heumann, of Brighton, and Glenn (Susan) Heumann, of Lake City; four grandchildren Heather, Chris, Eric and Ryan; and two great-grandchildren, Leo and Nora. Her husband, in 2001, and one sister Roberta Brantley, also in 2001, preceded her in death.
Contributions in the memory of Joan may be made to either of the following organizations: National Park Foundation at https://donate.nationalparks.org/page/23790/donate or The Humane Society: https://www.humanesociety.org/how-you-can-help.
Private services took place.
Tabor Funeral Home in Brighton handled the arrangements.
Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Oct. 23, 2019