Joan Mae Caywood, 85, died peacefully at her home outside of Brighton Feb. 2.
Joan was born to William R. and Anne T. (Grencik) Edwards June 6, 1934, in Chicago. She married Calvin Warren Caywood April 22, 1966.
Her husband; and a daughter, Patricia, preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughter, Catherine McIntosh; her son-in-law; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Joan was known for her creative and artistic gifts and enjoyed painting, cross stitch and scrapbooking. She owned and operated Caywood Ceramics on Main Street in Brighton for many years. Joan was passionate about family history, genealogy, and was a voracious reader.
Joan will be laid to rest at Mizpah Cemetery in Platteville.
Memorial contributions may be in Joan's honor to TRU Community Care by visiting https://www.trucare.org/product/donation/.
Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Feb. 12, 2020